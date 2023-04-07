Emily Ratajkowksi is “scared” to publicly discuss her divorce.

The 31-year-old ‘Gone Girl’ actress, model, ‘High Low’ podcast host and best-selling author, hinted that despite her huge list of achievements and estimated $10 million fortune she fears losing her child in a possible custody battle if she becomes “outspoken” amid her split from film producer Sebastian Bear-McClard.

Emily, a single mum to two-year-old boy Sylvester, who she had with her estranged 42-year-old Sebastian – who has been accused by three women of sexual misconduct – filed for divorce from him in September 2022.

She told the Los Angeles Times about why she deosn’t want to go into detail about the “horrifying” and “traumatic” year she’s had: “I’m scared. I’m learning that outspoken women don’t often get their children.”

Her profile piece in the Times said: “Dhe doesn’t want to jeopardise gaining custody of (Sylvester.)”

Sexual misconduct allegations against Sebastian Bear-McClard were made public on March 29, with statements obtained by Variety showing three women accused the filmmaker of non-consensual sex and grooming, some of which allegedly occurred while he was married to Emily.

When Emily split from him there were widespread reports it was due to his alleged cheating, but the ‘My Body’ writer has not addressed the rumours.

Her Times profile added claims of Sebastian’s alleged misconduct confirmed her worst fears about the world being bleak and brutal.

Emily said: “And maybe that’s why right now I’m not really interested in men’s POVs. Because they were lies.

“And I don’t mean infidelity. This is a f***** up world. Like, Hollywood is f***** up. And it’s dark.”

The article also reveals that in 2020 Emily fired her acting agent, commercial rep and manager because she “didn’t trust them” and thought they “hate women”.

Emily also said she felt like a “piece of meat” when she was struggling to be taken seriously as an actress after she appeared with Ben Affleck in ‘Gone Girl’.

Turning to recently being photographed kissing former One Direction singer Harry Styles, 29, Emily said: “There’s a million insane, inaccurate things about my relationships (that are said.)

“I’m definitely still not thinking about guys. Although, yeah. You know, sometimes things just happen.”

Among the allegations against her ex Sebastian are that he contacted a 17-year-old on Instagram and got her to film a nude scene for the Safdie Brothers’ film ‘Good Time’ starring Robert Pattinson, without informing her what it involved.

Another woman claimed that when she was 18, Sebastian — who would have been married to Emily at this time — began "grooming" her on social media and had unprotected sex with her without asking for consent. Bear-Variety said the film producer did not comment on the allegations at the time of its report on the accusations.

A spokesperson for the Safdies said they were “made aware of Sebastian McClard’s behaviour in July 2022”.

They added: “They took immediate action and terminated him."

Variety said in its report on the allegations against Sebastian Emily is fighting for sole custody of their son and is being represented by powerhouse attorneys Brett Ward and Jackie Combs, whose firm Blank Rome previously handled Tom Cruise in his divorce from Katie Holmes as well as Channing Tatum in his split from Jenna Dewan.