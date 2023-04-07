The 'Indiana Jones' franchise is to end for good following the release of the fifth and final movie.

Harrison Ford first picked up his whip to play the adventurous archeologist in 1981 blockbuster 'Raiders of the Lost Ark' and he returned for two more sequels 'Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom' in 1984 and 'Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade' in 1989 then there was a break of nearly 20 years before he came back for 2008's 'Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull'.

The fifth movie 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' is due for release in June and now bosses at Disney - who acquired the rights with the purchase of Lucasfilm - have confirmed Indy won't be back for any more adventures.

In a press release issued to confirm details of the new film, the ' Dial of Destiny' is described as "the highly anticipated final installment of the beloved franchise".

Director James Mangold added: "My legendary collaborators and I are very excited to share a brand new and final Indiana Jones adventure with you!"

There had been speculation the movies could continue without 80-year-old lead actor Ford - with any future films possibly being focused around the character of Helena Shaw - Indy's goddaughter - who is played by Phoebe Waller-Bridge in the new movie.

However, the latest update appears to confirm there will be no more Indiana Jones films in the pipeline.

Reports also suggested there may have been plans to bring an 'Indiana Jones' spin-off TV series to the Disney Plus streaming service but the plans is believed to have been shelved.

'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' hits cinemas on June 30.