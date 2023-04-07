Sam Neill insists he's "absolutely fine" after his cancer battle.

The 75-year-old actor underwent treatment for stage-three blood cancer - a "ferocious type of aggressive" non-Hodgkin lymphoma to be exact - and while he's in remission, he is aware he's not completely "off the hook".

The 'Jurassic Park' star discussed his diagnosis in his memoir, 'Did I Ever Tell You This?', revealing that he feared passing away before the book was even released.

And speaking to Sky News, he said: "The cancer thing came out as a corollary to the release of the book, which is a memoir that I wrote when I was under chemo.

"I'm doing absolutely fine now.

"What was slightly annoying was that the story was sort of 'cancer, cancer, cancer, cancer', and really the other half of the story is 'remission, remission and remission - and I'm absolutely fine."

Sam recently took to social media to explain that he's been in remission for the past eight months and is "very happy" to be back at work.

He wrote: "Hi I’m Sam Neill, actor of sorts , vintner, and an author as it happens . And my news seems to be all over the news at the moment , and it’s sort of ‘Cancer ! Cancer! Cancer !’ Which is slightly tiresome because as you see , I am alive and well and I have been in remission for eight months , which feels really good. And I’m alive and kicking and I’m going to work. I’m very happy to be going back to work . We start filming in seven days time . I’m doing a thing called ‘Apples Never Fall’ with Annette Bening , and a really wonderful cast . So here I am , and I just wish the headline wasn’t ‘that thing’ so much, because the main thing is that I have written this book , it’s called ‘Did I Ever Tell You This?’ (sic)"