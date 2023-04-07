Emily Ratajkowski quit acting because she felt "like a piece of meat".

The 'Blurred Lines' star was a child actress before shooting to fame as a model but she went back to her roots with a part in 2014 film 'Gone Girl' opposite Ben Affleck but she bowed out of Hollywood a few years later and has now revealed she stepped away from films because she struggled to find any good parts and was left feeling mistreated.

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, she explained: "I didn’t feel like, ‘Oh, I’m an artist performing and this is my outlet.’ I felt like a piece of meat who people were judging, saying, ‘Does she have anything else other than her [breasts]?'"

Emily's other film roles included parts in the 2015 'Entourage' movie, 'We Are Your Friends' in 2015 and in 2018 comedy 'I Feel Pretty'. Her final audition was for a part in Oscar-nominated movie 'Triangle of Sadness' but she lost out on the role to the late Charlbi Dean Kriek, and Emily went on to sack the team of professionals she'd hired to help her make it in Hollywood.

The catwalk star explained she grew tired of making herself "digestible to powerful men in Hollywood" and added of her team: "I didn’t trust them. I was like: ‘I can handle receiving phone calls. I’m gonna make these decisions. None of you have my best interest at heart. And you all hate women'."

In the interview, Emily also opened up about her love life - which headlines recently when she was pictured kissing former One Direction star Harry Styles - and insisted she's not "thinking about guys" right now.

She told the publication: "There’s a million insane, inaccurate things about my relationships [that are said ... I’m definitely still not thinking about guys. Although, yeah. You know, sometimes things just happen."