Domhnall Gleeson has been cast in 'Echo Valley'.

The 39-year-old actor is to star alongside Julianne Moore and Sydney Sweeney in the Apple Original Films project that is being directed by BAFTA-winning filmmaker Michael Pearce.

Brad Ingelsby has written the screenplay and will produce the movie with Sir Ridley Scott, Michael Pruss and Kevin Walsh.

Moore will play Kate Garretson, who spends her days training horses at the secluded Echo Valley Farm in Pennsylvania as she reels from a personal tragedy.

Late one night, her wayward daughter Claire (Sweeney) turns up at her doorstep, frightened and covered in someone else's blood.

Gleeson has been cast as a local criminal who forces himself into Kate's life and disturbs her tranquil existence by spilling secrets about her family.

The Irish actor previously featured in the 'Star Wars' sequel trilogy as the antagonist General Hux and says that being involved in the iconic sci-fi franchise was a "ridiculous privilege".

Speaking at the premiere of 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' in 2019, Domhnall said: "It's a ridiculous privilege to be a part of something that means something to so many people. I think you want to try and do that all the time, and it doesn't work out nearly all the time, and when it does, it feels really special."

Domhnall was a fan of 'Star Wars' before taking the part but explained that acting in the films and seeing the premieres on a "big screen" was a "bigger deal" for him than the first time he had experienced the franchise.

When asked if he was a fan growing up, the 'Harry Potter' actor said: "Yeah. I'd seen them all, but honestly what changed it for me was seeing it on a big screen. So that was kind of ... that was a bigger deal for me than the first time around."