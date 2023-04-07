Courtney Love has posed a poignant tribute to her "twin flame" Kurt Cobain.

The 58-year-old Hole star marked 29 years since the death of her husband on April 5 1994 by sharing a black and white picture of his hands clasped together - taken by R.E.M.'s Michael Stipe - and revealed the image makes her miss the Nirvana frontman "deeply" almost three decades after he took his own life.

In a post on Instagram, Courtney wrote: "I love beautiful hands, it’s the first thing I look at in another. I love that the only photograph of Kurt that @michaelstipe took, ... Micheal saw these hands. These left handed beautiful hands like a votive/ a mudra, a shot this singular, powerful photograph of my twin flame

"It is one of the only images (or sounds/ tastes etc) that makes me miss him deeply."

Courtney went on to reveal the picture reminds her of the Buddhist the couple used to take part in together and insisted she knows he's in an "enlightened place" since his death.

She added: "He chanted with me and often, and truly was moved by our Buddhist practice. Thus, I know he’s in an enlightened place, more so, than we here in mappo are. 'The arms of a 1000 Buddhas outstretched to greet you', the gosho says."

The rocker concluded her post by signing off with a Japanese chant from both her and the couple's daughter Frances Bean Cobain, writing: "Nam myoho renge kyo dear Kurt D. C. ... I and we love and miss you ... "