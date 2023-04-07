Jack Whitehall changed his stand-up show at the last minute after spotting his girlfriend's family in the audience.

The 'Jungle Cruise' star has been in a relationship with model Roxy Horner since 2020 and he's revealed she gets quite a few mentions in his comedy routines - however, he had to ditch some of his jokes at one of his gigs when he realised her relatives had come to see him perform.

During an appearance on 'The Jonathan Ross Show', Jack explained: "I had some routines about my girlfriend, but then I remembered her family were in the audience.

"I pulled out a couple [of jokes] as I got too nervous … I saw her family and gave up halfway through the joke."

Jack previously revealed he gives Roxy the chance to "veto" any jokes she doesn't like, but said she's "very accepting"about having her private life discussed on stage.

He told The Sun newspaper: 'Roxy definitely gets a veto. She can be a tough crowd for my brand of humour but, touch wood, thus far she has been very accepting of me doing routines about her private life on stage.

"It is a blessing she hasn't said no to anything yet. Dating a comedian can be stressful because they go up on stage and tell a load of strangers all about your private life for the sake of comedy. She has been very patient with it all. Roxy has the patience of a saint."

Jack is heading back out on tour again this year and during his chat with Jonathan Ross, he insisted he's thrilled to be getting back to his comedy routes after landing some plumb movie roles in recent years.

He said: "To be honest, I hadn’t done stand-up for a while, I’d been doing lots of films and been stuck on set. I love doing stand-up so much. I felt like I had stuff to talk about again. Before I knew it I’d written an hour and I’m off on tour."

However, he hasn't given up on his film work just yet and is hoping to get more work by landing sequels. Jack added: "Hopefully they’re going to do a 'Clifford the Big Red Dog 2', which I’ll be asked back to. 'Jungle Cruise 2' as well.”

'The Jonathan Ross Show' airs Saturday (07.04.23) at 9:50PM on ITV1 and ITVX.