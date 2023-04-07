Paul Cattermole has died.

The S Club 7 singer passed away at home on Thursday (06.04.23) at the age of 46, just weeks after the band announced a comeback tour.

A joint statement from his family and bandmates said: "It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of our beloved son and brother Paul Cattermole.

"Paul was found yesterday, 6th April 2023 at his home in Dorset and was pronounced dead later that afternoon.

"While the cause of death is currently unknown, Dorset Police has confirmed that there were no suspicious circumstances.

"Paul’s family, friends and fellow members of S Club request privacy at this time."

The 'Bring It All Back' hitmakers - which include Rachel Stevens, Hannah Spearitt, Jo O'Meara, Tina Barrett, Bradley McIntosh and Jon Lee - said they have been left "truly devastated" by the news.

They wrote on Instagram: "We are truly devastated by the passing of our brother Paul.

"There are no words to describe the deep sadness and loss we all feel.

"We were so lucky to have had him in our lives and are thankful for the amazing memories we have.

"He will be so deeply missed by each and every one of us.

"We ask that you respect the privacy of his family and of the band at this time."

DJ Vernon Kay was among the first to pay tribute to the late singer, describing the news as "very sad".

He added on Twitter: "From when I first started in TV all the way through CBBC, T4, Top Of The Pops, Smash Hits Poll Winners, Paul and S Club were always there.

"He always had time for a chat. RIP.”

Paul joined S Club 7 in 1998 but quit in 2002 to form new group Skua and the rest of the original band went their separate ways in 2003.

The 'Reach' singers performed together at Children in Need 2014 and reunited for a tour the following year.

Just a few weeks ago, it was confirmed all seven members were reuniting once again for a string of shows later this year.