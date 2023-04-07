Microsoft Outlook bosses are working on a feature to allow users to "seamlessly" capture and add video to their emails.

Users of the Outlook Mobile app will be able to record on their smartphones before transferring the footage directly into a message, removing a time-consuming step that currently exists when users attempt to attach or include video footage, with the function utilising OneDrive for Business, with its larger capacity and capabilities allowing for the ease of uploading.

An entry in the official Microsoft 365 roadmap states: "Uploading the video will leverage OneDrive for Business, allowing users to benefit from increased storage space and large limits for video size and length."

The update is currently listed as "in development" but a preview should be available this month with a full rollout to Android users set to follow shortly afterwards.

The change comes shortly after reactions were introduced to Microsoft Outlook, allowing users to “thumbs up, laugh, heart, celebrate, or shed a tear" in response to the messages they have received.