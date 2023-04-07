An "astonishing" trail of stars has been scattered by a runaway black hole.

NASA's Hubble Telescope came across the phenomenon by chance, with the supermassive black hole - which weighs as much as 20 million suns - leaving behind a 200,000 light year-long trail of newborn stars twice the diameter of the Milky Way.

The black hole is travelling so fast, it could go between the Earth and the Moon in just 14 minutes if it was in our solar system.

The astronomer who discovered the phenomenon said the sighting was "pure serendipity".

Pieter van Dokkum of Yale university said: "It didn't look like anything we've seen before."

Describing the star trail as like the wake of a ship, he said it was "quite astonishing, very, very bright and very unusual".

His observations led to the conclusion he was witnessing the aftermath of a black hole flying through a halo of gas surrounding the host galaxy.

Scientists believe two black holes merged around 50 million years ago, before another galaxy joined with its own black hole.

One black hole was then thrown out of its host galaxy, with one shooting off in one direction and the other two travelling in the opposite direction.

Scientists plan to make follow-up observations to confirm the theory, which has been published in the Astrophysical Journal Letters.