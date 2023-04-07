Janice Dickinson "stole" Donald Trump's limousine so she could go on a date with John F. Kennedy Jr..

The 68-year-old supermodel resorted to desperate measures when she was unable to get a taxi to meet the late attorney - who died in a plane crash in 1999 - during a snowstorm in New York but she insisted she had no idea the car belonged to the former US president when she decided to take it in order to make sure she got to her dinner on time.

She revealed in an interview with Queerty: "I once stole Trump’s limousine without knowing it was his limousine? It was a snowstorm up in New York, a Nor’easter they call it. There were no taxi cabs anywhere. I was sitting there in the cold for a couple hours trying to get a taxi and there were none available.

"And so I just said, 'Come on just get in this limo. I’ll just drive it a few blocks.'

"So my girlfriend got in the back. drove it a few blocks down the street, swerving, you know, making fishtails in the street and there was no one no one on the road. It was a real storm.

"I remember this clearly because I was going there to meet John F. Kennedy Jr. for dinner. And I didn’t want to miss that date, honey."

Janice remembered her date - who was the son of US president John F. Kennedy and First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis - as "divine" and confirmed they shared a kiss, though she didn't reveal if their relationship went beyond just the one dinner date.

She admitted: "Yes, he was divine. Yes, I did kiss him."