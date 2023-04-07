Casey Cott is set to be a father for the first time.

The 'Riverdale' actor's wife Nichola Basara - who he married in December 2021 - is pregnant and the couple will welcome a baby boy into the world in September.

Ahead of their new arrival, the couple have already "started talking about names".

They told People magazine: "We have one picked, but we'd like to wait to share — you never know if when we see the little guy, we'll have a change of heart."

The pair's family and friends are "so excited" about their happy news and Casey is thrilled his 'Riverdale' castmates have been with the couple throughout all their "major life milestones".

He said: "By far, one of the most incredible parts of the Riverdale process has been spending time together for seven full years. Celebrating major life milestones with everyone is something we will cherish forever.

"From our wedding to our first child, the cast has been there along the way to celebrate with us!

"We have been extremely lucky to watch each castmate flourish over the past seven years, both personally and professionally."

And the 30-year-old star noted Nichola's pregnancy coming just as 'Riverdale' ends its run is "such a beautiful thing".

He said: "As one major milestone in our lives — 'Riverdale', along with our time in Vancouver — comes to an end, this beautiful new chapter is about to begin.

"We are just so excited to be parents and to make this child's life as amazing as humanly possible!"

The 31-year-old personal trainer has found pregnancy to be "good so far" but she's relaxed her "regimented" diet.

She said: "I typically keep my diet quite regimented, but I have been craving the occasional pizza, ice cream and anything that has to do with noodles! All I want to eat these days are carbs!

"Also, my new bedtime is 9:00 p.m. with zero exceptions, much to Casey's dismay! But all in all, I've been so lucky to be feeling pretty great."