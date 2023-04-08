Vick Hope has been loving reading by candlelight at her new home with her fiance Calvin Harris.

The couple have just moved into a swanky £7.5 million pad in London's affluent Primrose Hill and they are yet to decided on the lighting they want next to their bed.

Asked what's on her bedside table, Vick, 33, told HELLO! magazine: "A huge beeswax pillar candle. My partner and I just moved house and we haven't sorted out our bedside light situation yet, so I'm reading by candlelight. I quite like it and a part of me is like: 'Let's never sort out the lights."

Vick previously gushed how important "love" is in a relationship.

The world-famous DJ popped the question at his home in sunny Spain last year, following just five months of dating, and it's clear the BBC Radio 1 DJ has fallen head-over-heels in love with the hunky chart-topper.

She told Closer UK: "Love is the most important thing to me in a relationship.

"The most ground-breaking, all-encompassing, happy love.

"It sounds so corny but it's the most beautiful thing.

"The chemicals in our brain are amazing.

"It's amazing how we are capable of feeling in ways I had no idea before - it's transcendental!"

The former 'Strictly Come Dancing' contestant is believed to be “the one” for the 39-year-old record producer, who ended things with supermodel Aarika Wolf in 2022, and has also been romantically linked to pop stars Taylor Swift, 33, Rita Ora, 32, and Ellie Goulding, 36, in the past.

An insider said: "Calvin was flying Vick out to Ibiza on his private jet.

"It was all very romantic and he really laid out the red carpet.

"Calvin has found the one in Vick."

Vick was previously in a relationship with actor Tom Rosenthal, 35, for four years.