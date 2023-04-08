Hannah Spearritt is reportedly "inconsolable" over her ex-boyfriend Paul Cattermole's death.

S Club 7 star Paul, 46, was found dead at his home in Dorset on Thursday (06.04.23), leaving Hannah - who he dated from 2001 to 2006 and again briefly in 2015 - and the rest of their bandmates in shock.

A source told MailOnline: "Hannah couldn't even speak of the news – her boyfriend has been having the conversations that need to be had. She is inconsolable. This has come out of nowhere and she is simply numb."

Paul was said to be "excited" about reuniting with his bandmates for a summer tour and was focused on getting fit for the rehearsals which were due to begin in the early summer.

One insider said: "A dark cloud has fallen over the reunion, it was supposed to be such a happy event but what a wonderful way it would be to remember Paul."

Paul's family announced the news of his death in a statement, saying: "It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of our beloved son and brother Paul Cattermole.

"Paul was found yesterday, 6th April 2023 at his home in Dorset and was pronounced dead later that afternoon.

"While the cause of death is currently unknown, Dorset Police has confirmed that there were no suspicious circumstances.

"Paul's family, friends and fellow members of S Club request privacy at this time."

S Club 7 - Hannah, 42, Rachel Stevens, 44, Tina Barrett, 46, Jon Lee, 40, Jo O'Meara, 43, and Bradley McIntosh, 41 - released their own statement, saying: "We are truly devastated by the passing of our brother Paul.

"There are no words to describe the deep sadness and loss we all feel. We were so lucky to have had him in our lives and are thankful for the amazing memories we have.

"He will be so deeply missed by each and every one of us. We ask that you respect the privacy of his family and of the band at this time."

An insider told The Sun newspaper: "'Everyone is in pieces. Hannah and the rest of the gang broke down when told what happened.

"No one can believe it. There is a real sense of horror and disbelief."