Olivia Culpo is engaged.

The 30-year-old model took to her Instagram account to reveal that her NFL star boyfriend Christian McCaffrey, 26, popped the question last week, after four years of dating.

Olivia shared a number of pictures of the proposal and captioned them with 4.2.23, along with the infinity symbol.

She also added on her Stories: "We tried to keep this quiet for as long as possible but apparently word travels fast. I'm marrying my best friend. I love you so much fiancé."

In one of the pictures, the San Francisco 49ers star can be seen on one knee while Olivia's hands are to her face as if in shock.

Christian popped the question during a romantic getaway to Utah, with the couple's dog Oliver Sprinkles standing nearby.

Olivia posted a picture of the dog beside the ring and wrote: "Oliver Sprinkles, our little ring bearer."

Nicole Wegman, founder and CEO of Ring Concierge, the company Christian used to help him design the ring, told PEOPLE: "We worked with Christian to thoughtfully design a ring that encompassed Olivia's trendsetting style while still remaining timeless — a beautifully cut Oval flanked with Epaulette side stones in a handcrafted gold and platinum setting."

Speaking previously about her partner, who she has been dating since 2019, Olivia told Entertainment Tonight: "He's just the best, I feel like he is really everything that I could ever ask for. So I never have to worry about anything. I think that was the reason why I didn't want to date an athlete, no offense, because there is a reputation there.

"He just comes from a great family. We have a lot in common in that respect. I feel like you can really tell who a person is by the people that raise them, and I just love his parents so much. They have a great relationship."