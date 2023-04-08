Former Pussycat Doll Melody Thornton is looking for love

Former Pussycat Doll Melody Thornton admits she's been unlucky in love.

The 38-year-old singer has admitted she hasn't put the work in to find a significant other but she is "trying".

She told HELLO! magazine: "I haven't had a lot of luck, but I think I have been avoidant in a lot of ways.

"I didn't know that it takes work, so I'm trying to do that now."

The theatre star - who is currently starring in the UK tour of 'The Bodyguard' - revealed in 2017 that she had never had a serious boyfriend since she was a teenager and didn't want to "f*** up" her time in the girl group by having a guy around to distract her.

She told new! magazine: "I had one serious boyfriend during high school and then I got into the group.

"After that it was just like three months here, six months there - nothing solid.

"I've never lived with anyone.

"I never had a boyfriend [in the band]. Some of my bandmates full-on had boyfriends and I was like, 'How are you doing that?'

"It was the biggest opportunity you'll get in your life, so don't f*** it up by having someone drag you down."

But Melody knew exactly what she was looking for in a man.

When asked at the time, she replied: "I like someone who is ambitious and has direction, and has some money."

