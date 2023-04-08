Martina Navratilova’s wife says adoption is no longer on their “priority” list.

Julia Lemigova, 50, married the 66-year-old tennis icon in 2014 and even though the record breaking Grand Slam champion has beaten breast and throat cancer, said their plans to have a child are still on hold.

She told the Daily Mail: “When we moved (to Miami) 10 years ago, I wanted to have more biological children. I even tried artificial pregnancy (IVF), but it didn’t work.

“I kind of dropped it for a few years, but I always wanted to have a loud, busy house… I desperately wanted to have little feet running around the wooden floor.

“So we started looking to adopt, and finally found an agency who would work with us.

“We’d had our home study done, were literally a phone call away from them letting us know there is a child who could be part of our family.

“Instead, we were struck with dealing with two cancers.”

She continued about how Martina’s health is now their top priority: “Now, because of what’s happened, it is not on our priority list.

“Martina thinks that, most likely, it will not happen. For me, I would be lying if I said it would not happen. I don't know. Who knows what will happen tomorrow?

“Most importantly, I need to get Martina healthy and then we will see what the next day brings. We have so many years now to love each other and cherish life, and I want to enjoy every second of it.”

Martina said on ‘Piers Morgan Uncensored’ after her cancer fight: “We were thinking about adopting but that’s definitely put on hold, and I don’t think it’s going to happen.

“I think it’s just too complicated and the energy, I only have so much right now.”

She added that even though adoption “was a nice thought for a while” her health fight had brought the realities of doing it “into sharp focus”.

Martina said: “I’m not really the youngest anymore and I don’t want to be the grandmother on the playground. Forget that part, there’s just not enough space I think for this to happen.”