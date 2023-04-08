Donald Trump is said to have put on a DJ set a day after his historic arraignment.

The former ‘Apprentice’ judge, 76, became the first ex-US president to face criminal charges when he was arraigned on Tuesday (04.04.23) at a Manhattan courthouse on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records, and despite fuming about it online, sources said he was back looking happy and partying a day later.

A source told Page Six about how Trump has been having a laugh at his Mar-a-Lago estate since Wednesday: “He was back on his iPad last night for his regular DJ gig.

“Trump told members he is ‘back on track’ and that he will be found not guilty.”

The insider added he was also DJ’ing at the resort on Thursday and “telling people that he is resuming his normal life and schedule – including playing his weekly (DJ) session”.

They said: “He loves playing ringmaster – he played music from his seat (on Thursday) while he ate ice cream. Things are more upbeat at the club – members were surprised at how happy he was.”

Sources previously told Page Six “Trump is officially DJing every Thursday night” at the members-only club.

One added: “Members know this, and when they invite guests they say, ‘Let’s have dinner on Thursday, because Trump DJs every Thursday,’ as an event... of course he works the room for votes.”

Trump is known for playing Broadway tunes and 1980s hits from his iPad, with his favourites said to include ‘Phantom of the Opera’, Céline Dion’s ‘Titanic’ theme and ‘YMCA’.

Trump delivered a rant against his arraignment at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday, saying the real “criminal” in the case is Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

He added: “The only crime that I’ve committed is to fearlessly defend our nation from those who seek to destroy it.”