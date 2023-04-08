Jessie J has said grief can “swallow us whole” nearly 18 months after she suffered a miscarriage.

The ‘Price Tag’ singer, 35, who is set to have her first child with her basketball player boyfriend Chanan Safir Colman, 39, lost a baby in November 2021 and has now posted to her Instagram she is “hugging” anyone going through pain.

Jessie said on Saturday (08.04.23) alongside a video of her performing her song ‘Flashlight’ in a see-through black gown that showed off her baby bump: “Grief is honestly a shitty, weird and very personal journey.

“It can come up and swallow us whole when we least expect it. It’s not something you can prepare for or practice.

“It’s something so many of us have in common but have to navigate so uniquely and so often goes unspoken.

“Just something that lives beneath the surface or in a cloud in our minds. It can be so consuming and dark and lonely.

“I’m hugging you.”

In November, Jessie said in a post marking a year since she lost her baby: “Grief is such a weird and personal journey.”

She added in the message: “A year ago today I was told my baby no longer had a heartbeat.

“Although I can tell the story now without crying, have and still am discovering all the positives that experience gave me… it still hurts and all day I have just been thinking about all the women and men and families who have been through this numerous times and how incredibly strong they are.”

While Jessie did not directly mention her miscarriage in her latest post about grief, fans sent their well-wishes to the singer, with some sharing their stories about how they had lost children while pregnant.

Jessie surprised fans in January by revealing she was pregnant 13 months after she suffered a miscarriage, and told fans she has been battling morning sickness.

She has also hit out at people trying to advise her on how to cope with being an expectant mum, saying the experience is unique to every woman.

Jessie said: “The comments on videos about pregnancy is a whole new experience… it’s very interesting observing how women are with each other.

“Let me just say this. Pregnancy is the most relatable but UNIQUE journey. We all feel it and experience and deal with it on OUR own way.

“Telling someone how they feel or what to feel is just not the way to do it.”