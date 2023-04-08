S Club 7’s reunion is reportedly set to go ahead in tribute to Paul Cattermole.

A music insider said the group – Hannah Spearitt, 42, Rachel Stevens, 44, Tina Barrett, 46, Jon Lee, 40, Jo O'Meara, 43, and 41-year-old Bradley McIntosh – are planning to continue with the gigs Paul was said to be looking forward to before he was found dead at his home in Dorset on 6 April.

The source told The Sun: “The members are still reeling from the shock of Paul’s tragic death, but they all feel that continuing with the tour is what Paul would have wanted.

“He was so excited about getting on stage again and feeling really positive about the reunion so it feels like the right thing to do.

“Management think it would be a lovely tribute to Paul and a great way to keep his much-loved memory alive.

“Simon (Fuller – the band’s manager) and his team will hold meetings over the next few weeks to discuss the different options, but will make sure that everyone feels happy and comfortable.

“There won’t be any public, official announcement immediately as details are finalised.”

S Club’s reunion was originally set to mark the 25th anniversary of the band, but the source added they will now use the gigs to honour Paul on stage.

The Sun also reported Simon, 62, will hold meetings with them in coming weeks to discuss the concerts.

Paul’s family said in a statement about their grief and Paul’s death not being treated as suspicious by police: “It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of our beloved son and brother Paul Cattermole.

“Paul was found yesterday, 6th April 2023 at his home in Dorset and was pronounced dead later that afternoon.

“While the cause of death is currently unknown, Dorset Police has confirmed that there were no suspicious circumstances.

“Paul’s family, friends and fellow members of S Club request privacy at this time.”