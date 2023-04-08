Kate Bush’s guitarist Ian Bairnson has died aged 69 after a long and “challenging” dementia fight.

The musician, who was also part of The Alan Parsons Project and famously performed on Kate’s 1978 classic ‘Wuthering Heights’, passed away on Friday (07.04.23), his devastated wife revealed in an online post.

Leila Bairnson – who would have been married to Ian 24 years this May – said on Instagram alongside a picture of her putting her arm around Ian: “It is with deep sadness and regret that I let you know that my loving husband Ian Bairnson has passed away on Friday 7th April.

“Ian was the sweetest, kindest, loving husband I could ever have wished for and I take comfort that he is resting now up there in his very own piece of ‘Blue Blue Sky’.

“Although Ian has left us, his musical legacy stays with us and will continue to delight and brighten our lives, as it did his, forever.”

Thanking the doctors who cared for her husband: “I would like to thank the doctors and nurses at Frimley Park Hospital, the managers and carers at Lynwood Care Home and our families and close friends for the love and support they have provided us during these challenging years of Ian’s long battle with dementia.”

Ian, who was born in the town of Lerwick in Scotland’s Shetland Islands, was part of The Alan Parsons Project between 1975 and 1990.

The guitarist stopped performing in 2018 after it was announced that he had been diagnosed with a “progressive neurological condition”.

A statement posted on his Facebook page said: “I and Ian’s family would like to make you aware that he has been diagnosed a while ago with a progressive neurological condition which affects his communication skills.

“As a result he will not be playing in public in future, although he still plays guitar and piano daily for his own pleasure.

“We would like to thank you for your loyal support through the years and to assure you that he is otherwise very healthy and receiving good care.”

Ian and Leila married two years after they met, and the couple do not appear to have any children, but often shared pictures online with their pets, dog Dolly and cat Poppy.