Debi Mazar is defending her best friend Madonna as “beautiful” amid trolls criticising the singer’s looks.

The ‘Goodfellas’ actress, 58, who has been friends with the Queen of Pop, 64, for years, hit out at critics who have been shaming Madonna since her appearance at the Grammys in February.

Debi told Page Six at the Miscast23 Gala: “I don’t pay attention to any of it. I think Madonna is beautiful and I don’t pay attention to what people say about me or about anybody.

“Everyone (online) has an opinion these days and the only way really to survive, only the strong survive, is not to hear all the noise.

“I think Madonna is beautiful.”

Debi and Madonna first met in the 1980s at Danceteria in New York and the actress was hired to do the singer’s makeup for the music video ‘Everybody’, leading to the pair’s decades-long friendship.

Madonna has also hit back at the critical comments over looks since the Grammys.

She said on social media: “Once again I am caught in the glare of ageism and misogyny that permeates the world we live in. A world that refuses to celebrate women pass the age of 45.

And feels the need to punish her If she continues to be strong-willed, hard-working, and adventurous.

“I have been degraded by the media since the beginning of my career but I understand that this is all a test and I am happy to do the trailblazing so that all the women behind me can have an easier time in the years to come.”