Amanda Bynes is still on psychiatric hold, more than three weeks after she was found wandering the streets naked.

The 37-year-old actress was found naked and alone in the early hours of the morning in the middle of February and was subsequently placed on psychiatric hold in a mental health ward but is reportedly still there of her own volition almost a month later.

Sources explained to TMZ that the 'She's the Man' star - who shot to fame as a child actress on Nickelodeon and enjoyed cinematic success in the late 2000s but quit showbusiness more than a decade ago following a series of personal struggles - is "taking her stay week by week" and while she is "forced to stay at the facility", does not quite feel ready to go home just yet.

The outlet went on to claim that Amanda - who was in a conservatorship from August 2013 to March 2022 - will "enroll in an outpatient mental health treatment programme" when she does leave the facility and because she is no longer under the conservatorship arrangement, is free to make her own medical decisions.

Just days after the incident occurred, an eyewitness recalled that they had seen the 'Hairspray' actress during the early hours of the morning and described watching her ask a woman for help as she seemed "out of it."

The eyewitness told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Amanda was wandering alone on Hollywood Blvd. at around 1 am. No one really recognised her or noticed her. She was walking tensely and by herself. A woman started walking with her and tried to help her. Amanda asked the woman to hold her. Amanda seemed to be in a loving, wholesome mood [but] seemed as though she was out of it.

"She asked to be dropped off at her friend’s place in Beverly Hills. When the woman went to drop her off, Amanda’s friend did not answer. Amanda said she did not want to go home and noted that her boyfriend kicked her out. Amanda then asked to be dropped back off on Hollywood Blvd., and the woman obliged."