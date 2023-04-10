Kelly Jones is undergoing rehab training after having surgery on his ankle.

The 48-year-old Stereophonics frontman has revealed he needed an operation to fix an old injury he sustained on stage during a show in Japan after it flared up again during the COVID-19 lockdowns - and he's now recovering with the help of a rugby physio.

In an interview with the Guardian newspaper, Kelly explained: "I had ankle surgery recently from an old injury – I went over on it performing in Japan. In lockdown, when everybody walked the Earth, it niggled me again. I’m doing rehab training with this Welsh fellow who is head of Ealing rugby club."

Kelly's recent operation comes five years after he previously underwent an operation to remove a polyp on his vocal cords which threatened to derail his career.

After being diagnosed with the condition back in 2018, Kelly explained it took a long time for him to be able to sing again. During an appearance on Radio X, he said: " I was diagnosed with a polyp on my vocal cords and then I had to have this surgery.

"Then I had to do this recovery for about three months where I couldn't speak, then I could speak two minutes a day, then five minutes a day then build up to singing again."

However, Kelly decided to keep news of his operation under wraps until he had fully recovered, adding: "I saw it a bit like when you have a football player that comes back after an injury, everybody goes 'I don't know. He wasn't as good as he was before'.

"So I needed to kind of get it all under my belt really before telling anybody, because I didn't need any added pressure of people saying 'Oh yeah, you do sound different' and all that kind of c***".