Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz celebrated their first wedding anniversary with a photo cake and flowers.

The couple tied the knot at a lavish ceremony in Palm Beach, Florida on April 9, 2022 and they marked 12 months since the big day by returning to the Sunshine State to spend the day with Brooklyn's parents David and Victoria Beckham in Miami where they were presented with a special cake covered in pictures of the happy couple.

Brooklyn, 24, also gifted his 28-year-old wife with a huge bunch of flowers with a card that read: "Dear Nicola, I can't believe it's been a year since I married my best friend.

"This year has been the most amazing year with my absolute gorgeous wife ... I am so grateful for every single day I get to wake up next to you. Here's to many more years baby. I love you so much."

Brooklyn echoed the sentiment in a post on Instagram, sharing a picture of the pair kissing at an airport and writing: "1 year ago today I married my best friend xx I am the luckiest person to be able to call you my wife x you are my everything and I am the luckiest person on this earth to be able to wake up next to your gorgeous face every morning x here’s to many more years baby xx I love you so so so much x here’s to having as much fun when we are old as we are now young."

Nicola replied to his post, writing: "I love you soooo much!! This is so cute!!! I love being your wife."

The actress added in her own post: "I can’t believe it’s been a year since I walked down the aisle. I love you so much baby. I love being your wife. I couldn’t imagine my life without you. You are everything I’ve ever dreamt of and I’m so happy I get my life with you. Today was so amazing celebrating with our families! I hope everyone had a beautiful Easter! ... "