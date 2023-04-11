'I Still Believe' star Britt Robertson and Paul Floyd have got married.

The happy couple tied the knot in an outdoor ceremony in Los Angeles on Saturday (08.04.23) in front of their friends and family.

Britt shared several professional pictures of her nuptials on Instagram, and added the caption: "Worlds collide. What a wonderful Robertson-Floyd day it was."

Several of her former co-stars attended the wedding, including Kristoffer Polaha, who portrayed Britt's father on 'Life Unexpected'.

He wrote on Instagram: "My first-ever TV kid got married yesterday and it was a big, beautiful, fun day! Baze was proud, so was I! (sic)"

'The Secret Circle' actress Phoebe Tonkin and actor Thomas Dekker were also in attendance at the nuptials.

Last May, Britt took to Instagram to reveal she and Paul were engaged following a rooftop proposal.

Paul shared a video of the moment he asked the 'Tomorrowland' star - who appeared alongside George Clooney and Hugh Laurie in the film - if she will marry him, and she replied: "So much so.

"We are getting married?! I love you so much!"

The happy couple then embraced in a passionate kiss.

He also wrote on Instagram: "Introducing Brittany Leanna Robertson-Floyd. My wife to be x (sic)"

She commented: "Love you bbb (sic)"

Britt - who was previously romantically linked to her fellow 'A Dog's Purpose' star KJ Apa - took to her Instagram Stories to show off her new engagement ring, and she was congratulated by several of her famous pals.

Model Sydney Lima wrote: "OH MY GOD WE HAVE LIFT OFF!!! (sic)"

'Teen Wolf' star Shelley Hennig posted: "Im a little partial to slide 2 THE FUN FLOYD’S!!

"Wedding at universal? (sic)"