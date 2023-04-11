Jeremy Renner believes he was "pretty lucky" during his "harrowing", near-death snow plough crushing.

The 52-year-old actor broke more than 30 bones and suffered a punctured lung when he was run over by his snowcat on January 1st, as he tried to stop it hitting his nephew Alex, and the 'Avengers' star feels fortunate that none of his organs were "messed up".

Speaking on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' on Monday night (10.04.23) he said: "It's like a giant metal - like cookie roller, right? And it just missed every vertebrae, did not hit any organs, membrane did not swell - my eye did pop out, that's weird.

"But I got pretty lucky that none of the organs got messed up."

The 'Hurt Locker' actor admitted it was tough to think about what his young nephew was seeing when Jeremy was squashed by the 14,000lb machine.

He said: "I had to think about Alex's [perspective], because he was there during the entire time and he had to see his uncle Jeremy on the ground - I did not see any of this stuff, but the blood and the thing and the eye, and all that stuff right? I had to see what his perspective was.

"It's pretty harrowing to take the time to really consider somebody else's perspective."

Jeremy also recalled hearing some of the firefighters, some of who he knew personally, saying they had done the best they could.

He added: "Some people thought I was dead and was going to die.

"I'm like, 'No, man. I'm trying to get out of the hospital as soon as I was in it.' I'm like, 'I'm out of here.' "

Last week, Jeremy said it would've been a "horrible way to die" if he was on his own.

Speaking in his first TV interview, 'Jeremy Renner: The Diane Sawyer Interview - A Story of Terror, Survival and Triumph', he said: "If I was there, on my own, that would've been a horrible way to die. And surely, I would've. Surely.

"But I wasn't alone - [I was with] my nephew. Sweet Alex. And the rest of the calvary came."