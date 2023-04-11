Bob Odenkirk doesn't feel "built" for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The 'Better Call Saul' star - who is best known for his role as Saul Goodman on the AMC crime drama series' Breaking Bad' and the aforementioned spin-off - has admitted he would much rather play relatable roles than a fantasy superhero or villain in the blockbuster franchise.

Speaking to The Independent, he said: “I always like to keep things grounded, relatable and smaller. I don’t think I’m built for that world.

“I’m built for characters that make you feel like that guy could live next door.”

The 60-year-old actor is, however, keen to do more action movies and is reprising his titular role as former government assassin Hutch Mansell in the upcoming sequel to 2021's 'Nobody'.

Speaking about his character, he said: “[Hutch] is still a family man, but his relationship to violence is different. He’s changed, but he’s still got a long way to go to find real balance in how he’s living his life."

He added: “I care about this more than you could imagine. You’d think it’s the personal story of my life, and not an action-genre movie.”

Speaking during a masterclass at the Venice Film Festival last year, the 'Fargo' star expressed his desire to make more action movies with humour.

He said: “I was very surprised by 'Nobody'. I had initiated that project because I had a feeling that the character I was developing in 'Better Call Saul' was the kind of character you see in an action film.

“He has earnest desires and he was willing to sacrifice himself … I still train multiple times a week and if I get my way you’re going to see me doing more action. I found the action sequences a great deal of fun and close to doing sketch comedy … I love the early Jackie Chan films which had humour in them. I’d like to get that in the future.”