Pete Davidson is willing to take a loss of $100,000 on his Staten Island condo.

The 29-year-old comedian listed his two-bedroom riverfront home for $1.3 million last year – but is now willing to drop his initial asking price due to a lack of interest.

An insider told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column: "He has been doing well for himself in the last few years, a $100,000 loss is not too bad."

Pete bought the property for $1.2 million in 2021, and he had been hoping to at least break even until very recently.

The former 'Saturday Night Live' star - who is rumoured to be worth around $10 million - hired an interior designer and installed new furniture shortly after buying the property.

But because of rising interest rates, Peter hasn't been able to find a buyer willing to match his asking price.

Pete previously announced plans to sell his home, before he briefly moved to Brooklyn, where he rented a unit in the Brooklyn Heights neighbourhood. However, it's currently unclear where he intends to move to next.

The comedian - who is currently dating actress Chase Sui Wonders - turned to the Jason Mitchell Group in a bid to sell his Staten Island condo.

Amy Arnone - who represents the Jason Mitchell Group - told PEOPLE in December: "We are elated to be a part of the network of professionals Pete surrounds himself with.

"Pete's property is well appointed with a modern interior, luxurious amenities and spectacular views."

The Staten Island property features two bedrooms and three bathrooms, as well as offering spectacular views of the New York City skyline from a private terrace. It is also closely situated to the Staten Island ferry.