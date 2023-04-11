Khloe Kardashian feels "proud" of Tristan Thompson after he sealed a switch to the Los Angeles Lakers.

The 32-year-old basketball star recently joined the iconic NBA franchise, and Khloe - who has True, four, with Tristan and a seven-month-old son who she welcomed via a surrogate - is "thrilled" for him.

A source told Us Weekly: "Khloe couldn’t be more thrilled for Tristan now that he’s joined the Lakers."

Khloe, 38, is delighted that Tristan will be closer to his children, following his move to Los Angeles.

The NBA star - who also has Theo, 16 months, with Maralee Nichols, and Prince, six, with Jordan Craig - has fulfilled a life-long ambition by joining the Lakers.

The insider explained: "He’ll be in Los Angeles much more often so he can be closer to his kids and spend even more time with them. She’s so proud of him and all the hard work he’s done which has led up to this huge accomplishment."

Tristan - who has been in an on-off relationship with Khloe since 2016 - joined the Lakers following a brief stint with the Chicago Bulls.

Lakers coach Darvin Ham is delighted to have signed the player, explaining that Tristan's "positivity" will be a big asset to the team.

He said: "What he brings, his spirit, his positivity as well as the way he's played, years and years of championship-level basketball. Championship pedigree. Great guy to be around, great teammate.

"I've heard nothing but great things about him ... I'm a big fan of him, I watched him back when he was playing at Texas. But just another great guy to add a serviceable player if we need to go in that direction."