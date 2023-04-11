Britney Spears was left sobbing when a personal trainer she was going to hire pinched her skin and told her she needed to regain her “younger body”.

The ‘Toxic’ singer 41, added she couldn’t understand why it was the first thing the fitness specialist did after she tried to find someone to help her stay in shape in February, and ditched the idea of working with her after the consultation.

She said on Instagram on Monday (10.04.23): “I took the time 2 months ago to find a trainer. And the first thing she did to me was literally… and I’m not even lying… pinch the skin on my stomach and legs and told me I need to get my younger body back… why the hell did she do that???

“It made me cry… I obviously didn’t hire her so I did it myself !!!”

Britney added about workout regime: “I work out for 45 min, 3x a week … that’s it!!! I hate working out for too long… I’m sharing this because I have worked hard to get in shape, yet I don’t look like the pictures that the paps take!!!

“God knows my body ain’t perfect but I did want to share what my body looks like at the moment… I worked my a** off and for some people like that trainer who might see those nasty pap pics and secretly smile… Yup, y’all got it.”

Britney posted the message alongside a video of her dancing in a yellow dress in which she also complained about the state of her complexion.

She said: “Woke up this morning and my skin is so dry!!! After visiting a couple of exotic locations recently, I have to coat my body in lotion at night!!!”

It appears Britney was referring to her recent trip to Puerto Rico, where she was spotted not wearing her wedding ring, which fuelled speculation she and her

29-year-old husband Sam Asghari’s relationship was on the rocks after they tied the knot last year.

Sam was recently photographed without his wedding band, but the model’s representatives claims it’s nothing to do with marital issues.

Brandon Cohen from BAC Talent told Page Six their client Sam simply took off his ring as he is filming a movie.

Sam’s representative also pointed out to Page Six he had posted a photo of himself on his Instagram Stories at the end of March with his wedding band clearly visible.

Grammy-winning Britney, who has sons Sean Preston, 17, and 16-year-old Jayden James with her ex Kevin Federline, 45, was seen arriving at LAX Airport days before the statement without her giant wedding rock ahead of a trip to Mexico with her friend and manager Cade Hudson.