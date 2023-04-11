Jeremy Renner had an “emergency knife” plunged into his chest when he was airlifted to hospital after his nightmarish snowplough accident.

The ‘Avengers’ actor, 52, had his chest and legs crushed by his 14,000-lb Pistenbully Snowcat as he tried to stop it hurtling into his nephew on New Year’s Day, and told how he endured agonising surgery as he was flown from the scene of the horror to hospital.

He said on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ on Monday (10.04.23), less than four months after he nearly died in the accident, which shattered more than 35 of his bones:

“Once I got into the helicopter to the hospital, that’s when they jammed some sort of emergency knife or whatever they do in your chest.

“I don’t know, that’s when I was like, I got to go to sleep.”

Jeremy also admitted he was “kicked out” of the first hospital where he was treated as he reacted so badly to his medication.

He added: “I’m going back this week to apologise to everyone of those nurses… yes, I’m going to apologise.”

Jeremy added the seriousness of his injuries hit him when “everybody” who saw him was “acting like it’s an open casket and you are living through it”.

He also told how his A-list pals such as Chris Evans, 41, who he consulted with as he recovered, weren’t good enough actors to shield their fear he could die.

Jeremy added: “The reaction… made me feel like I think I really hurt myself, (and that) I might not pull out of this.

“They are terrible actors – they could not hide the fact that I looked awful.”

Jeremy also recently said on ‘Jeremy Renner: The Diane Sawyer Interview – A Story of Terror, Survival and Triumph’ he wrote his “last words” to his family as he languished in hospital.

He said: “I’m writing down notes in my phone — my last words to my family.”

Jeremy also told how he fears he would have died in the aftermath of the accident if his nephew – who he was trying to save being hit by the machine – had not been at his side.

The Hawkeye actor added: “If I was there, on my own, that would’ve been a horrible way to die.

“And surely, I would’ve. Surely. But I wasn’t alone – my nephew (was there.) Sweet Alex. And the rest of the cavalry came.”