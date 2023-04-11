'Super Mario Bros. Movie' has surpassed 'Frozen II' as the animated movie with the biggest opening.

The video game adaptation took $376.5 million (£303 million) at the global box office in the first five days of release, toppling the Disney animation's $358 million.

The Chris Pratt-starring flick is also the biggest video game adaptation opening, beating 'Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania'.

Meanwhile, Jack Black (Bowser) has said he would like to see 'The Mandalorian' star Pedro Pascal voice Wario in the sequel.

Speaking to GameSpot, he said: "It's not a given that Bowser will return. You know, I did a few 'Kung Fu Panda' movies, and it was a different villain every movie.

"They may do the same thing."

He then suggested: "You know, what if there is a more powerful, more evil villain? Then I may need to be turned to help Mario and the rest to defend our universe against some other unseen force of evil. Are you thinking what I'm thinking? Wario. Pedro Pascal is Wario."

As well as Chris as Mario, the voice cast also includes Charlie Day as Luigi, and Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach.