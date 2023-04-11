Microsoft has signed another 10-year deal with EE to bring its Activision Blizzard PC titles and Xbox to more people.

The tech giant and the internet service provider have committed to another decade at least in their ongoing cloud gaming partnership, which will ensure that even after Microsoft's proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard, the latter's PC games and Xbox will be available online and on the console for millions.

Xbox boss Phil Spencer tweeted: "Microsoft and EE are expanding our partnership with a 10-year commitment in cloud gaming to bring PC games built by Activision Blizzard, following the acquisition, and Xbox to EE customers.

"We are committed to bring more games to more people, however they choose to play."

The deal comes after the UK's competitions regulator, the CMA, shared a revised version of its initial findings and insisted that the Microsoft and Activision merger still "raises concerns in the cloud gaming market."

It read: "Having considered the additional evidence provided, we have now provisionally concluded that the merger will not result in a substantial lessening of competition in console gaming services because the cost to Microsoft of withholding 'Call of Duty' from PlayStation would outweigh any gains from taking such action.

"Our provisional view that this deal raises concerns in the cloud gaming market is not affected by today’s announcement. Our investigation remains on course for completion by the end of April."