Tesla is going to build a new factory in China.

The electronic supercar manufacturer - which is led by CEO Elon Musk - has outlined plans to expand into the Chinese market further by creating a plant that can make 10,000 “Megapack” energy storage units annually in Shanghai.

The specialist batteries - which are able to stabilise energy grids and stop power outages - are already made at their factory in California, which can already develop 10,000 a year.

The 51-year-old billionaire tweeted: “Tesla opening Megapack factory in Shanghai to supplement output of Megapack factory in California.”

Elon’s confirmation was attached to a tweet from the magazine The Economist, which first reported the story on April 9.

Last month, Tesla announced they were cutting prices on their prestige eco-vehicles after they missed 2022 delivery targets, which the company said was down to supply chain issues and economic troubles.

His latest expansion comes amid mass turmoil at Twitter - the social media giant that Elon purchased for $44 billion last year - prompted by his slashing of the workforce, which experts have attributed the recent outages in service on.

In addition, The SpaceX founder has polarised opinion with his decision to give blue ticks to people who pay for the premium tier of the website, which is dubbed Twitter Blue.

In January, Elon denied that his erratic activity on Twitter was driving down sales at the car company.

He said: "I think Twitter is actually an incredibly powerful tool for driving demand for Tesla.”