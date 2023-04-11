Vodafone has apologised for broadband outages.

The tech giant admitted they were “incredibly sorry” for the issues prompted by their services being cut for roughly 11,000 users.

They added that customers should "already be seeing their connectivity return".

A company spokesperson told BBC News that the issue had affected “just over one per cent of its 1.1 million home broadband customers.”

This comes after 50,000 people reported issues with their Virgin Media O2 service last week.

Vodafone is one of many internet providers to be upping their price mid-contract with some people seeing a more than a 15 per cent rise based on data from Uswitch, the price comparison website.

Rocio Concha, the director of policy and advocacy for the consumer affairs publication, Which? told the same outlet that too many internet users were getting inadequate service and recommended switching if you were able to do so.

She revealed that her firm’s research had shown that "millions of customers aren't receiving satisfactory service at a time when they're also being hit by above-inflation price hikes.

"If you're out of contract and not happy with your provider, now could be the time to switch."