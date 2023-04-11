Live support for 'Dreams' is ending from September 1.

Developer Media Molecule has announced that support for the video game creation system will cease to enable the team to focus on "an exciting new project".

Although there will be no more updates, users will still be able to "play, create and share Dreams" with others.

A new blog post read: "As we continue to evaluate and evolve our priorities for the studio and Dreams, we’ve made the difficult decision to discontinue live support for Dreams after 1st September, 2023 to shift our focus to an exciting new project. You’ll continue to be able to play, create and share Dreams with others after September, but we won’t be releasing any more updates to the game or events such as DreamsCom, All Hallows’ Dreams or the Impy Awards. We’re incredibly proud of the work we’ve done in developing Dreams - such as our content releases, Create updates and live events - and we are endlessly grateful to the community for their belief and continuous contributions since launch."

Molecule admitted it hadn't been an "easy decision" to make.

The blog added: "We know this won't be an easy message for everyone to hear, and it's certainly not been an easy decision - Dreams has been a special project for Media Molecule and helping this burgeoning community of game developers, tinkerers, creatives, collaborators and dreamers grow and express themselves remains one of the best things we've ever done. Thank you for being part of it with us - we look forward to you joining us on our next adventure."

'Dreams' was published by Sony Interactive Entertainment for the PlayStation 4 in February 2020.