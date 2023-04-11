Kim Kardashian reportedly "couldn't pass up" the opportunity to appear on 'American Horror Story'.

The 42-year-old beauty recently joined the horror anthology series and the reality TV star is said to be thrilled to have joined the "iconic" show.

A source told Us Weekly: "Kim is really excited for such an amazing opportunity to be cast in 'American Horror Story'. It really is an honour particularly because she’s working alongside some of the most talented people in one of the most iconic franchises.

"She was a bit nervous to take on such an important project, (but) she knew it was something she couldn’t pass up."

Kim is looking forward to testing herself on the show.

The insider added: "She can’t wait for them to see her step into this role. Of course, she’s acted before, but this feels next-level."

Meanwhile, Kim previously claimed that she doesn't care what people think of her.

The brunette beauty hit back at her critics, arguing that her talent lies in "marketing and the business behind selling products".

Asked about her talents and the keys to her success, Kim explained to Interview Magazine: "I’m like, 'Well, we have a TV show.' But just because we’re not singing and dancing and acting on the show doesn’t mean that the fame didn’t come from that.

"But then, I would write that as a hashtag, not bad for a girl with no talent, because people used to be like, 'Well, what do you do? What’s your talent?' And I’m like, 'Didn’t know I needed one.'

"I mean, I can give you a million f****** talents. I can cook well, use my toes for anything. I could tell you the weirdest f****** s*** on the planet. But I think my talent is marketing and the business behind selling products and knowing what the customer wants and making it feel attainable, but also a bit unattainable at the same time.

"I wouldn’t say that’s a talent. I think it’s a bit of magic and business savvy. Maybe it is talent, I don’t know."