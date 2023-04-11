Cher Lloyd is pregnant.

The 29-year-old singer - who shot to fame on the UK version of 'The X Factor' in 2010 - has taken to social media to announce that she's expecting her second child with her husband Craig Monk.

Cher - who already has Delilah-Rae, four, with Craig - said on Instagram: "Baby number 2, we can’t wait to meet you. (sic)"

The pop star's post also featured an image of her baby scan.

Cher found fame as a teenager, when she competed on 'The X Factor', but she's made a concerted effort to keep her private life out of the spotlight in recent years.

Despite this, Cher previously admitted that she felt "petrified" of giving birth.

The 'Swagger Jagger' singer also hailed the "amazing" midwife who helped her to have the trouble-free labour that she wanted, with Cher describing it as the "most amazing moment of [her] life".

She told 'Loose Women': "Before [I gave birth] I was obviously petrified but luckily I had the most amazing midwife, it was the best I could have wished for, just me and my husband.

"It was the most amazing moment of my life, you see the baby and think 'Oh my God, I'm gonna love you forever'."

Cher acknowledged that she and Craig have had their fair share of "ups and downs" since they started dating.

However, the pop star also insisted that their marriage is like a "fairytale".

She said: "I got married when I was 20, you know when you grow up and dream of that fairytale, I've had my ups and downs, like every marriage, but honestly it's like a fairytale with me and him."