Jo O'Meara feels "shocked and heartbroken" by the death of Paul Cattermole.

The pop star was found dead on Thursday (06.04.23), aged 46, and his S Club 7 bandmate has taken to social media to pay tribute to him.

Jo, 43, wrote on Instagram: "I just wanted to reach out and thank everybody from the bottom of my heart for the love and kindness you have shown over the tragic passing of our sweetest soul Paul.

"This has been utterly devastating, and I am totally shocked and heartbroken, we have lost someone so incredibly special to us all, and there is a huge sense of sadness that will never go.

"Paul will forever be a huge part of our lives, and I will forever treasure the memories we made! I will love you always Paul, God bless you my darling, Rest in forever Peace. Love JoJo (sic)"

Paul was found dead at his home in Dorset, south-west England.

His family said in a statement: "It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of our beloved son and brother Paul Cattermole.

"Paul was found yesterday, 6th April 2023 at his home in Dorset and was pronounced dead later that afternoon.

"While the cause of death is currently unknown, Dorset Police has confirmed that there were no suspicious circumstances.

"Paul’s family, friends and fellow members of S Club request privacy at this time."

Paul shot to stardom as part of S Club 7 in the 90s.

Following his death, the band said: "We are truly devastated by the passing of our brother Paul. There are no words to describe the deep sadness and loss we all feel. We were so lucky to have had him in our lives and are thankful for the amazing memories we have."