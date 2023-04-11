Brooke Shields has refused to take a call from ‘The Blue Lagoon’ director.

The actress, 57, found herself at the centre of a storm over the depiction of children’s sexuality after she appeared topless in filmmaker Randal Kleiser’s 1980 film, which she started working on when she was only 14, though her breasts were covered by her hair in the movie.

Brooke, who addressed her role in the film in her ‘Pretty Baby’ documentary – which charts her and others’ exploitation by Hollywood – said she was called by Randal, 76, after its release, but let it go to voicemail and doesn’t feel like dredging up the past with the director.

She says on an episode of ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’ that will air on Tuesday (11.04.23): “I saw his name on my phone, and I was like, ‘Oh, what do I do?’ “And I let it go to voicemail because I was like, ‘I want to see what the tone is.’

“He wants to chat. I don’t know about what – I don’t feel like bringing any of it back up again.”

Brooke, who is who is now happily settled with TV writer Chris Henchy, 59, and their two daughters, Rowan, 19, and Grier, 16, added that even though her experiences as a child actress were “fun and loving at times” she felt like a “pawn”.

She added about her feeling she was being used: “It was about, you know, these males needing me to be in a certain category to serve their story and it never was about me – it was never protective of me.

“I was just there. I was a pawn, I was a piece, I was a commodity.”

Brook was 15 when ‘The Blue Lagoon’ came out, and in her role in ‘Pretty Baby’ aged 11, she appeared naked as a child prostitute with a 29-year-old Keith Carradine.

At 15 she also appeared in ‘Endless Love’, which included sex and nudity, and did a nude photoshoot at age 10.

Brooke’s ‘Pretty Baby’ documentary details how she was raped by a film executive when she was in her 20s, and she told during a talk after its premiere in New York how her youngest daughter wept “a lot” while watching the docuseries.

The actress – who was married to tennis champion Andre Agassi, 52, from 1997 to 1999 before getting wed to screenwriter Chris – has also famously said she didn’t lose her virginity until the age of 22 due to a lack of self-confidence.