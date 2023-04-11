Taraji P. Henson "hit a wall" with her mental health as she embarked on a month-long trip to Bali.

The 52-year-old actress recently took to social media to share some behind-the-scenes photos of her time on the scenic island - but Taraji insists the photos were for the benefit of other people and not her own ego.

Speaking to E! News, she explained: "I wasn't there for fancy posts. I shared some of it because I know a lot of my fans were concerned about me. And a lot of people could identify with where I was, they felt the same way."

Taraji admitted that she was really struggling with her mental health in 2022.

But now, the actress is feeling really healthy and refreshed after her time in Bali.

She shared: "I had really hit a wall, but I decided to do something about it. I decided to fight for myself and to dig deep within, and work on myself. And that's when I went away to Bali for a whole month and I literally ate, prayed and loved.

"I met an incredible community of people that I still keep in touch with, and I found my joy and my happiness.

"I'm not the same woman that I was before I went to Bali. I feel like myself again."

In 2020, Taraji confessed to battling suicidal thoughts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, she subsequently told 'Entertainment Tonight' that she was on the road to recovery.

She shared: "(I'm) much better. It's called suicide ideation, and it's not that you're really gonna go forth with it, it's just thoughts running through your mind when you're at your lowest. And for me, because I'm in therapy, I knew that saying it out loud and getting it out of my head would deaden it."