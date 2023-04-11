Katie Maloney thinks Tom Schwartz "crossed every f****** line" when he kissed Raquel Leviss.

The 36-year-old star - who was married to Tom between 2019 and 2022 - slams her ex-husband in an upcoming episode of 'Vanderpump Rules'.

Katie said: "What he did crossed every f****** line. There's no coming back from this. I've sat them both down, tears in my eyes."

Katie and Tom, 40, previously agreed that they wouldn't hook up with anyone who is in their friendship group.

Katie also confessed to being angry with Raquel, 28.

She said in a clip from the upcoming episode: "I want to light them both on f****** fire."

Tom and Raquel locked lips when the cast took a trip to Mexico in August 2022.

The TV star recently confessed to regretting the kiss.

He said on 'Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen': "In hindsight, I don't think it was [worth it]."

Tom also regretted hurting his ex-wife.

He shared: "I never wanted to hurt Katie. The fallout I got, the blowback I got from that kiss, my God!"

Meanwhile, it recently emerged that Raquel also had a months-long affair with Tom Sandoval, which prompted his split from Ariana Madix.

Raquel subsequently took to social media to issue an apology.

The reality star wrote on Instagram: "I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships. There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana. (sic)"

Raquel also promised to reflect on her mistakes.

She said: "I am reflecting on my choices, speaking to a counselor and I am learning things about myself such as my patterns of codependency and addiction to being and feeling loved. I have sought emotional validation through intimate connections that are not healthy without regard for my own well-being, sometimes negatively affecting others and often prioritizing the intimate connection over my friendships. I am taking steps to understand my behavior and make healthier choices."