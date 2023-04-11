Melania Trump ‘talked into becoming fixture on husband’s 2024 presidential campaign trail’

2023/04/11

Melania Trump is said to have been talked into becoming a fixture on her husband Donald’s presidential campaign trail.

The former first lady, 52, had been reported to be “not comfortable” with joining her scandal-hit former president partner, 76, in public appearances as he bids to become commander-in-chief again in 2024, after he was arraigned on April 4 at a Manhattan courthouse on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.

But a source has now told Page Six about she changed her mind after Donald apparently begged her to be at his side: “He told her, ‘I really need you for this because we are going to be campaigning.’

“They had a major talk over the weekend, and she has … agreed to be on board.”

Melania recently revealed her first tweet since Trump’s arrest on by messaging fans: “Happy Easter” along with a photo of a rose.

She was also seen lunching with Trump at his Palm Beach private club Mar-a-Lago, after not being at his side as he made a defiant speech there following his arraignment.

An insider added to Page Six about how they got a standing ovation when they entered the room: “She wanted just to be alone with him; that was her request. The fact it was the two of them alone was a big statement. This was a statement (saying), ‘We are together, I stand by my husband.’

“It was two of them and they had roped off the table. I think she wanted to show support, but didn’t want to have to talk about any of this s***.”

Trump is expected back in court in December in Manhattan after pleading not guilty to all 34 counts of falsifying business record charges.

They are thought to include an alleged $130,000 hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels, 44, in the run-up to his 2016 presidential campaign after she claimed they had a fling, which Trump denies.

