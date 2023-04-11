Kylie Minogue has exchanged numbers with The Kooks’ guitarist Hugh Harris.

The newly-single ‘I Should be so Lucky’ singer, 54, recently split from her boyfriend of five years Paul Solomons, 47, and Hugh told how they swapped digits when they recently met at a club.

Hugh, 35, told the band Flawes’ ‘Meet at the Hotel Bar’ podcast: “I met her at Annabel’s (in London) and she is a really sweet woman.

“I was so drunk that I actually asked for her phone number.

“I couldn’t believe what I was doing. I was like, ‘Am I gonna do this?’ Yeah – ‘Can I have your phone number please?’

“Her friend next to her was obviously like, ‘Who the f*** does this guy think he is asking for Kylie’s phone number?’

“But do you know what she did? She turned around and she was like, ‘Yeah of course, here you go,’ and it was this gorgeous moment.”

Hugh added he hasn’t yet worked up the courage to attempt calling, saying: “I don’t know if it’s her real number. I haven’t tried it.”

Kylie is reportedly to pour her heartbreak over her relationship splits into an emotional new single.

She is said to have teamed up with producer 37-year-old producer Sky Adams, with whom she worked on tracks including hits ‘Dancing’ and ‘Stop me from Falling’.

A source told Mail Online: “Kylie has partnered with the producer Sky Adams to produce emotional dance music for her next record and will detail the breakdown of some of her past relationships with the record.

“The pair have spent weeks writing new songs for her album and have found a single which addresses the need for people to communicate clearly in a relationship.”

Kylie is said to have split from former British GQ Creative Director Paul Solomons after they apparently struggled with the long-distance aspect of their relationship, as the singer lives in Australia, while the Welshman is in London.

A source told The Sun: “Kylie and Paul really tried to make things work but ultimately the time difference was a killer.

“Paul couldn’t exactly nip to Melbourne for a long weekend whenever things got strained.

“Kylie initially wanted to keep the split quiet though as she really does not want the narrative to be ‘poor, unlucky-in-love-Kylie’s heartbreak’s again’.”

Hinting Kylie would be throwing herself back into music, the insider added she will not spend her time “moping around” after the split.

The pair were thought to have even become engaged in 2021, which Kylie’s team denied.

Kylie was engaged to actor Joshua Sasse, 35, after they began dating in 2014, before they split three years later, and previously dated model Andrés Velencoso, 45, and French actor Olivier Martinez, 57, from whom she split in 2007 after a five-year relationship.