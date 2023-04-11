Machine Gun Kelly would "go to the ends of the earth" to fix things with Megan Fox.

The 32-year-old rock star - whose real name is Colson Baker - and 'Transformers' actress Megan, 36, have been engaged since January 2022 but since reportedly having a huge row over the Superbowl Weekend in February this year, the couple is thought to have put their wedding plans on hold and now an insider has claimed that the 'Bloody Valentine' hitmaker is aware that it will take "a lot of healing" to get things back on track.

A source told UsWeekly: "Colson knew it was going to take a lot of growth and healing to make things really work with Megan. But he knows she’s worth everything and more, so he would go to the ends of the earth to repair their relationship no matter what it took."

Just weeks ago, it was reported that Megan - who has Noah, 10, Bodhi, nine, and six-year-old Journey with ex-husband Brian Austin Green, whilst MGK has 13-year-old daughter Casie with former girlfriend Emma Cannon – was "having a hard time trusting" her fiancé.

A source told PEOPLE: "This is really boiling down to not working. There

have been points where they haven't been speaking, it's been that bad."

Another insider explained that they are in contact and are "still working on their issues," but added: "Only time will tell if they get back together properly, but it looks pretty unlikely right now."

The insider added: "Megan was thrilled when they got engaged, though. She really loves him. She was never one to casually date, so she put her whole heart into their relationship. She isn't happy now, though. She took her engagement ring off a while ago, and it's not back on."