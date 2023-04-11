Jennifer Garner doesn't allow her children to use social media.

The 50-year-old actress has Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and 11-year-old Samuel with ex-husband Ben Affleck and explained that she will always discourage them from using the likes of Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram until they can prove to her that it would be beneficial for them to have an online presence.

Speaking on 'The Today Show', she said: "My teens are pretty great so I can't really toss them. I am familiar with being deeply embarrassing to them though! [With social media], I just said to my kids 'Tell me, show me the articles that prove that social media is good for kids and then we'll have the conversation. Find the scientific evidence that matches what I have that says that it's not good for teenagers. Then we'll chat!' My eldest is grateful, it's the long haul. Just don't [hold back]."

Meanwhile, the '13 Going On 30' star has been using her own social media pages to share her amateur recipes with her 14 million followers in recent months and admitted that while she is not a "pretty baker", she just wanted to be like 'Barefoot Contessa' host and celebrity chef Ina Garten.

She added: "I can barely cook, I'm not a pretty baker but I do love to do it and I do love to celebrate recipes that I love that I feel like other people might like out there. The whole thing is crazy! I'm just such a fan of Ina Garten. I really did just think 'Oh, this is fun, I wanna be like her!'