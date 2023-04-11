Nikki Reed has "no idea" how she survived childhood fame.

The 34-year-old actress is best known for starring as Rosalie Hale in the 'Twilight' saga but got her start some years earlier alongside Evan Rachel Wood in teen drama 'Thirteen' and admitted that she knew nothing about the industry at that time.

She told Fox News Digital: "I certainly had no idea what I was getting myself into, I was just 13 years old, and I don't know how I navigated it, to be honest with you. I think I did the best I could, and I had no idea. I remember being thrown into things like media training and stuff and going like, 'What is that? You don't just, like, pour your whole life out?' I didn't know anything And so I just learned as time went on how to kind of, you know, figure out that aspect of the business."

The 'Balls Out' star - who has five-year-old daughter Bodhi with husband Ian Somerhalder and is currently expecting her second child with him - has not appeared on screen since 2019 and went on to explain that she is now focussing on stepping behind the camera and is aiming to distance herself from technology as she and her family have moved onto a farm.

She added: "I've spent the last couple of years really focusing on stepping behind the camera instead of hanging out in front of it. And I've really learned that I think where my heart and passion lie is in nature and being really disconnected from technology and limiting things like screen time and movies and TV and really embracing things like bottle-feeding goats and planting, getting your hands in the soil and understanding agriculture and seedlings and all the things.So, without saying too much because you never know, I would say that I'm definitely steering our lifestyle and our kids into a more nature-focused, farming-focused life."