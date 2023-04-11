Johnny Depp has reportedly been "living in Europe" ever since winning his defamation trial against Amber Heard.

The US-born actor successfully sued his ex-wife for defamation over a 2018 opinion piece for the Washington Post in which she wrote about being a victim of domestic violence with a court in Virginia awarding him a $10.35million payout - and on the first anniversary of the trial starting, an insider has claimed that he is still single, but has been dating as he "focuses" on making a Hollywood comeback.

On Tuesday (11.04.23), the source told PEOPLE: "He has been focused on work. As soon as his tour ended, he jumped into filming 'Jeanne Du Barry'. Filming was challenging, but Johnny is excited about the comeback. He thinks it's perfect that this historical drama will open at Cannes. Johnny has been living in Europe since the trial. He has been dating, but doesn't have a girlfriend. "

Meanwhile, immediately after the trial ended, a source claimed that 'Aquaman' actress Amber - who has two-year-old Oonagh from a previous relationship - couldn’t wait to leave the U.S. with her daughter.

At the time, the source explained: "She has been living in Spain, where she gets more privacy. The trial was beyond stressful for her and she just wanted to start fresh out of the country. She is excited about working and filming again. She was exhausted and disappointed about the trial. She felt she was mistreated. This is all behind her now, though. She has new energy and is focused on things that she loves."