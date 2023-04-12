Ariana Grande was at one of the "lowest points of her life" when fans thought she was "healthy."

The 29-year-old pop star believes that people should be "less comfortable commenting on people's bodies" and urged her followers to realise that when she was at her thinnest, she was actually on antidepressants and took to social media on Tuesday (11.03.23) in a bid to help "keep everyone safe" online.

Speaking in a video posted to TikTok, she said: "I think we could be, I think we should be, gentler and less comfortable commenting on people's bodies, no matter what. If you think you're saying something good or well-intentioned, whatever it is -- healthy, unhealthy, big, small, this, that, sexy, not sexy - we just shouldn't. We should really work towards not doing that as much. There are ways to compliment someone or to ignore something that you see that you don't like that I think we should help each other work towards. Just to aim towards being safer and keeping each other safer.

"Personally for me, the body that you've been comparing my current body to was the unhealthiest version of my body. I was on a lot of antidepressants, and drinking on them, and eating poorly, and at the lowest points of my life when I looked the way you consider 'my healthy,' but that in fact wasn't my healthy."

The 'Into You' hitmaker - who was speaking just before heading to work on the set of 'Wicked' - went on to remind her 30 million followers that they "never know" what someone is going through at any given time and insisted that everyone is "beautiful" no matter what.

She added: "You never know what someone is going through so even if you are coming from a loving place and a caring place, that person probably is working on it or has a support system they are working on it with. You're beautiful no matter what phase you're in... no matter what weight, no matter how you like to do your makeup these days, no matter what cosmetic procedures you've had or not, or anything. I just think you're beautiful and wanted to share some feelings."